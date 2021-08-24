‘Your Honor’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

“Your Honor” has been renewed for Season 2 at Showtime, Variety has learned.

Originally set up as a limited series, Season 2 will see Bryan Cranston return as respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato. In Season 1, Desiato’s son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Peter Moffat will also return as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Season 2, which will consist of 10 episodes, will begin filming next year for a 2022 debut.

“We were blown away by ‘Your Honor’ … by the power of Peter’s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime. “Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!’”

Aside from Cranston, the Season 1 cast also included Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Benjamin Flores Jr., Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay.

“Your Honor” is based on the Israeli series “Kvodo” created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Along with Moffat, Robert and Michelle King executive produce, as does Liz Glotzer of KingSize Productions. Cranston executive produces as well in addition to starring. James Degus executive produces for Moonshot Entertainment.

