‘Younger’ Spinoff Starring Hilary Duff Would Be Like the Female “Entourage,” Creator Says

The final season of “Younger” premieres April 15, but it’s not necessarily the absolute end for one of its beloved characters.

As Variety previously reported, ahead of the seventh and final season, “Younger” creator Darren Star began to develop a spinoff, which would be centered around Hilary Duff’s character, editor-turned-publisher Kelsey Peters. The potential spinoff still remains in early development, and Star is enthusiastic about the possibility for the new series.

“We’re talking about it. It’s a big question mark whether it’s going to happen,” Star says. “It could be great, but we never know if these things are going to happen until they’re going to happen.”

Star — the prolific TV writer, who also created “Sex and the City,” “Melrose Place,” “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Emily In Paris”– reveals that the spinoff would be set in Los Angeles, rather than New York City, where “Younger” is based.

“It would be a totally new universe,” Star says, noting that the show would not include any other “Younger” characters but Kelsey, who would “be following another dream.”

“The best way to describe it is that it would be a bit of a female ‘Entourage’ with Kelsey as the lead,” Star continues. “Still, the caveat is if it’s going to happen.”

While the spinoff is still in the early stages of development, Duff’s schedule may have cleared up a bit as the highly-anticipated “Lizzie McGuire” revival is no longer moving forward at Disney Plus.

Duff expressed her disappointment about the planned “Lizzie McGuire” revival collapsing late last year, saying, “Sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. … I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves…We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align.”

The seventh season of “Younger” premieres Apr. 15 on Paramount Plus where the first four episodes will be available to stream immediately, followed by new episodes every Thursday. The show previously aired on TV Land, and episodes of Season 7 will air later in the year on the cable network.

The half-hour comedy was TV Land’s longest-running original scripted series of all-time. The show stars Sutton Foster, who plays Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorcee who poses as a millennial in order to return to the book publishing industry, where she meets Kelsey, her younger co-worker who quickly becomes her best friend.

Like many of Star’s television shows, “Younger” is told from the female perspective, and emphasizes the importance of female friendships, as the characters also explore the ups-and-downs of romance. The series was a critical and fan-favorite right out of the gate when it debuted in 2015, being credited with focusing on the career goals, not just romantic dreams, of strong and complex female characters.

There is no word yet on where the spinoff might land if it is ordered to series, although Star is still currently under a rich, multi-year deal at ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS has not commented on the status of the spinoff.