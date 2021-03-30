‘Young Sheldon’ Renewed for Three More Seasons at CBS

“Young Sheldon” has been renewed for three more seasons at CBS.

That means the “Big Bang Theory” prequel series will be on the air until at least 2024. The series debuted in 2017, with its fourth season currently airing. Season 5 will debut during the 2021-2022 broadcast television season.

This is not the first time the show has picked up a multi-season renewal. Back in 2019, the show was renewed for two seasons.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “’Young Sheldon’ dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

“Young Sheldon” follows 10-year old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he struggles to fit in with his family and classmates in East Texas. In addition to Armitage, Jim Parsons serves as narrator, reprising his role from “The Big Bang Theory.” The show also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Matt Hobby.

Per CBS, the series averages 9.6 millions per episode. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.