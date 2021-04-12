‘Young Sheldon’ Set For Broadcast Off-Network Syndication This Fall, Clearing 90% of the Country

“Young Sheldon” is set to launch in off-network broadcast syndication this fall, WarnerMedia confirmed on Monday. The comedy, which has already entered cable syndication, will be seen in major markets via the Nexstar station group and has been cleared in more than 90% of the country.

Nexstar’s stations include WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles and WGN Chicago. “Young Sheldon,” which debuted in September 2017 as a prequel to the hit comedy “The Big Bang Theory,” will have approaximately 83 episodes in its library when the show launches its five-nights-a-week strip later this year. Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution did not share terms, but it’s believed to be a barter deal.

Other station groups picking up “Young Sheldon” include Sinclair, CBS, Hearst, Gray, Tegna, Scripps, Cox, Meredith, Graham, Weigel, Allen Media, Sunbeam, News-Press, Londen Media, Griffin, Lockwood and Morris.

“Young Sheldon” previously entered a non-exclusive cable syndication deal with ViacomCBS; the show debuted on Nick at Nite in November. “Young Sheldon” also holds a streaming VOD deal with HBO Max.

David Decker, executive VP of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, announced the “Young Sheldon” clearance news.

“WarnerMedia continues to deliver to our broadcast partners distinctive and franchise making comedies that both viewers and advertisers crave,” said Decker. “With ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in syndication, the full story of Sheldon Cooper, the iconic and beloved character that connects both shows, will bring humor, laughter and joy to television stations every day of the week.”

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, “Young Sheldon” is currently in its fourth season on CBS, and was recently picked up for an additional three. The show averages nearly 10 million total viewers a week and joins Chuck Lorre series “Two and a Half Men,” “Mom,” “Mike & Molly” and “The Big Bang Theory” (which sold for its third cycle beginning fall 2023) in syndication.

“Young Sheldon” stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegen Revord with Annie Potts and Jim Parsons. Lorre and Steven Molaro (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Class”) created the show, which is executive produced by Lorre, Molaro, Steve Holland, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.