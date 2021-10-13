‘You’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

“You” is getting a fourth season on Netflix. The renewal comes ahead of the Oct. 15 debut of “You” Season 3 on the streamer.

The series is based on the books “You” and “Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes. It was developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Both serve as executive producers with Gamble also serving as showrunner. Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers. Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view,” said Gamble. “And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

“You” Season 3 will see Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, and Saffron Burrows returning as lead cast members, with Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle joining the series.

In Season 3, Joe and Love are now married and raising their baby. They have moved to the Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness.