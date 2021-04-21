China’s Yi Zhou Boards U.S. TV Series ‘Kompromat’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Chinese multi-hyphenate Yi Zhou has partnered with Los Angeles-based Buffalo 8 Productions on judicial inferno TV series “Kompromat,” based on the Giorgi Rtskhiladze memoir “Kompromat: My Story From Trump to Mueller and USSR to USA.”

The limited series, on which producer-director-writer Yi Zhou (pictured) will serve as executive producer via her Sun Entertainment banner, is expected to go into production later this year in the U.S., Italy and the country of Georgia. No director is yet attached. Buffalo 8 Productions is an indie film and media company partnered with BondIt Media Capital.

Rtskhiladze, who is a Georgian-American businessman, found himself under judicial scrutiny for his work trying to build a Trump Tower in the Georgian coastal city of Batumi. The deal fell apart, with Rtskhiladze and his partners planning to sue Trump. But that wasn’t what attracted Robert Mueller’s investigation, according to promotional materials.

“It was a text Rtskhiladze sent to Michael Cohen in October 2016 about ‘some tapes from Russia’ that would turn his life upside down, taking him before the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and into the Mueller Report itself. Misidentified by the report as a ‘Russian businessman,’ Rtskhiladze would watch his professional life crumble and his personal life pushed to breaking point through guilt by association, the promotional materials say.

Zhou, who was born in Shanghai, raised in Rome, and more recently relocated from China to L.A., is currently in Rome prepping her feature film debut “Stars and Scars” an English-language sci-fier centered on the memory phenomenon known as Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM), for which she has recruited multiple Oscar-winning Italian production designer duo Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo and ace cinematographer Vittorio Storaro. The film’s cast is still being kept under wraps.

Zhou has gained prominence as a visual artist with installations and short films that have been shown at the Shanghai and Venice Biennale exhibitions and the Sundance and Cannes film festivals. Her surrealist short “My Heart Laid Bare,” which screened in Venice in 2009, was co-written with Charlotte Gainsbourg, who also starred. For her multimedia installations, she has collaborated with Ennio Morricone and Pharrell Williams.