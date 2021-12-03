‘Yellowstone’ Paramount Plus Prequel ‘1883’ Debuts First Trailer

Paramount Plus has unveiled an official trailer for the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.”

“1883” follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, offering audiences a stark retelling of western expansion and a study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land, Montana.

The trailer opens with a shootout in a field, and as it comes to a close, John Dutton (Tim McGraw) says to two nearby men, “So y’all just sit and watch? Thanks for the help.” The trailer continues as you follow Dutton and his family attempting to travel west until they find “country’s worth the journey.” Clips are shown of the journey beginning to intensify, as Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) attempts to control the traveling group, saying in one clip, “You can police yourselves or I can do it,” which is followed by another of him kicking a man in the face. Chaos continues to ensue as the remainder of the trailer features clips of more shootouts, property being lit on fire and Native people atop horses with bows and arrows. Watch the trailer below.

“1883” stars McGraw as John Dutton, Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Elliott as Shea Brennan, Billy Bob Thornton as Jim Courtright, Isabel May as Elsa Dutton and LaMonica Garrett as Thomas, along with series regulars Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert. Additional cast includes Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fimora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros and Martin Sensmeier.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “1883” is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

“1883” is scheduled to premiere Dec. 19 on Paramount Plus following a new episode of “Yellowstone.”