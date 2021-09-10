‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Billy Bob Thornton in Guest Role

Billy Bob Thornton has joined the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned.

Thornton joins previously announced cast members Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. The series takes place in the titular year and follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana. Thornton will appear in the guest star role of Marshal Jim Courtright.

Thornton is primarily known for his work in film, having received three Oscar nominations throughout his career with one win. He received two of those nominations for both writing and starring in the 1996 film “Sling Blade,” winning the award for best adapted screenplay. Thornton is also known for starring in films such as “A Simple Plan” (which also earned him an Oscar nod), “Monster’s Ball,” “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” “Bad Santa,” “Armageddon,” and “Friday Night Lights.”

He is no stranger to television either, currently starring in the Amazon drama series “Goliath,” for which he won a Golden Globe in 2017. The fourth and final season of that show will debut on Sept. 24. Thornton also starred in the first season of “Fargo” at FX, winning a Golden Globe and netting an Emmy nomination in the process.

“1883” is set to premiere on Paramount Plus on Dec. 19. “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan created the series and serves as executive producer. John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari also executive produce. MTV Entertainment will produce in association with 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.