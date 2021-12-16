‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

Showtime has renewed its chilling thriller “Yellowjackets” for a second season. According to the network, 4 million viewers across Showtime’s platforms have watched the premiere of “Yellowjackets,” which made its debut on Nov. 14. The horror drama flashes back and forth between two periods: One, the aftermath of a plane crash, when the members of a girls’ soccer team have to fend for themselves; the other, in their adult lives, as they deal with the trauma of that experience in very different ways.

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress lead the adult cast of the show. “Yellowjackets” was created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, with whom Jonathan Lisco is co-showrunner and executive producer. Karyn Kusama directed the harrowing pilot and is an executive producer; Drew Comins of Creative Engine is also an executive producer. Entertainment One produces “Yellowjackets” for Showtime.

In the announcement, made by Showtime’s entertainment presidents Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Levine praised the show: “‘Yellowjackets’ has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime,” said Levine. “We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership. Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley, Bart and Jonathan, along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more. I can’t wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in Season 2.”

Other members of the Season 1 cast are Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger and Warren Kole.

In her best shows of the year list, Variety chief TV critic Caroline Framke included “Yellowjackets,” and wrote, “With haunting direction from Karyn Kusama and standout performances from the likes of Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Jasmine Savoy Brown, ‘Yellowjackets’ quickly becomes a razor-sharp portrayal of twisted friendships and how grief festers into trauma that lingers as long as it damn well pleases.”