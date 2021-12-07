Yamiche Alcindor Joins NBC News as Washington Correspondent (EXCLUSIVE)

Yamiche Alcindor, whose journalistic profile has expanded during a recent tenure with PBS, is joining NBC News’ Washington team.

Alcindor, who is expected to start with NBC in March, will cover the Biden administration as well as the impact of federal policies on communities across the country and issues at the intersection of race, culture and politics, according to a memo from Ken Strickland, NBC News’ Washington bureau chief. She is expected to continue to work as the moderator of PBS” ‘Washington Week,” but will give up her duties at the public broadcaster’s flagship news program, “PBS NewsHour,” where she has been the program’s White House correspondent.

Alcindor is no stranger to NBC News viewers. She has been making appearances on MSNBC since 2013, and was named a political contributor to NBC News and MSNBC in 2016.

She is the latest in a string of journalists to be able to maintain multiple gigs involving media outlets. In the not-too-distant past, TV networks tended to want to monopolize their reporters’ assignment book. But in recent months, several TV outlets have devised jobs that allow journalists to keep an array of jobs. Jonathan Lemire, who was recently named the host of MSNBC’s early-morning hour “Way Too Early,” also holds a senior role at Politico. Jonathan Capehart, the MSNBC weekend anchor, has kept his job with The Washington Post.

Prior to working at “PBS NewsHour,” Alcindor worked stints as a national reporter at both The New York Times and USA Today. She has won several awards and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, which named her the organization’s Journalist of the Year in 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English, government and African American studies from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in broadcast news and documentary filmmaking from New York University.

NBC and “PBS NewsHour” appear to be in engaged in a new battle for talent. Geoff Bennett, who was recently working as a White House correspondent for NBC News and a substitute anchor on MSNBC, was recently named the chief Washington correspondent for “NewsHour” and its weekend anchor — two jobs he will start early next year. He is expected to continue to work as a contributor to NBC News and MSNBC.