Comedian Wyatt Cenac Signs Overall Deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios

Comedian, producer and writer Wyatt Cenac (“Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas”) has sealed a new multi-year exclusive overall deal spanning across both Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

Cenac, who got his start in animation as a writer on “King of the Hill,” will develop and produce original animated programming at both shingles for preschool, kids, adult and family. Cenac already has two projects in active development at the studios – an animated longform movie and adult animated series.

“It is a huge win to have someone as funny, insightful, and unique as Wyatt join us at the studios,” said Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “His creative voice further expands the variety of stories we can tell, and I look forward to a great partnership.”

As part of the deal, Cenac will also assist on other series development at the studio. It’s the second cross-studio overall deal at both Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios; Cenac joins “Looney Tunes Cartoons” executive producer and showrunner Pete Browngardt.

“All that time I spent watching cartoons instead of doing my homework is finally starting to pay off,” Cenac said in a statement.

Cenac’s credits include serving as a writer and correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” earning him three Emmys and a Writers’ Guild Award. He also starred in TBS’ “People Of Earth,” and the Barry Jenkins feature “Medicine for Melancholy.” In animation, he has provided recurring voices on Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman,” Fox’s “The Great North” and “Bob’s Burgers,” and FX’s “Archer.”

The stand up comedian has released several albums, including one based on his special “Brooklyn,” which was nominated for a Grammy. His standup comedy and variety series “Night Train with Wyatt Cenac” streamed on NBCUniversal’s streamer SeeSo for two seasons, and his Topic series “aka Wyatt Cenac” was nominated in 2018 for the Emmy in the short form comedy or drama series category. His most recent show, HBO’s satirical docuseries “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas,” was nominated for a GLAAD Award and is currently streaming on HBOMax.

Cenac is repped by UTA, Avalon Management and attorney Jared Levine.