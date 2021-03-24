WWE Moves ThunderDome Residency to Tampa’s Yuengling Center

WWE is set to shift its ThunderDome residency to its third location thus far. The sports entertainment company announced Wednesday it will move ThunderDome to the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida starting April 12.

The WWE had been set up at Tampa’s Tropicana Field since December, and previously established the ThunderDome model at the Amway Center in Orlando in August. The Yuengling Center is located on the University of South Florida campus.

The move continues WWE’s long relationship with the state of Florida. The company announced in January that it was moving its flagship pay-per-view, WrestleMania, to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, which will take place over two nights on April 10 and 11.

“WWE takes great pride in providing our fans and network partners with cutting-edge production and one of the most interactive atmospheres in all of television every single week,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE executive producer and chief of global television production. “We look forward to the next iteration of the WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center as we continue to take the fan experience to a whole new level.”

The ThunderDome set up was first established in August after WWE staged shows, including “WrestleMania,” with no fans for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ThunderDome features large LED screens that virtually bring fans into the arena via live video, in conjunction with the Famous Group and its proprietary technology. It also features pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics, and drone cameras. Fans can register to be featured on one of the screens on WWE’s website and social channels.

Per WWE, tapings at ThunderDome are closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance. Health and safety protocols, including COVID-19 testing, social distancing, and wearing masks remain in effect. The company also claims that over 600,000 fans have registered to be part of the experience to date.

“WWE has always been a highlight of our event mix and bringing this world-class residency to Yuengling Center only strengthens our relationship,” said Kevin Preast, executive vice president of event management at Vinik Sports Group. “Hosting WWE ThunderDome is another step towards a full return of hosting more events in the area.”