WWE Names Fox Sports Executive Claudine Lilien as Head of Global Sales and Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

WWE has appointed Claudine Lilien to the role of senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships, Variety has learned.

Lilien previously held senior leadership roles across Fox Corp., Fox Sports and Fox Networks Group. She most recently worked as senior VP of client management and solutions at Fox Sports. In her role at WWE, she will report to WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon.

“Claudine is a seasoned executive with a strong business acumen and outstanding reputation within the sports and entertainment marketplace,” said McMahon. “I am excited for Claudine to lead WWE’s sales division and look forward to her immediate contributions as we continue to deliver tremendous value to our world-class partners.”

As head of WWE’s global sales and partnerships division, Lilien will be a key member of the company’s senior management team, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and leading WWE’s sales organization while expanding its roster of sponsors and promotional partnerships.

In her role at Fox, Lilien was responsible for leading sales and marketing efforts for a number of Fox Sports properties, including WWE’s “SmackDown Live,” “Fox Bet,” and “Fox Bet Super 6.” She has also worked as senior VP of advertising sales for Fox Networks Group and senior VP of Sports Sales for Fox Sports Media. In the latter role, she led the team responsible for selling Fox Sports’ marquee properties like the NFL, MLB, NCAA, NASCAR, and UFC. She also currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Lafayette College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.