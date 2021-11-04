‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Hulu

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, which will also be the show’s last.

The news comes just over one week after the finale of Season 2 of the show, which is based on the true story of the pioneering rap group. The show is also inspired by the books “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu,” both of which were co-authored by RZA, a founding member of The Wu-Tang Clan.

Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

In Season 2, The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.

The cast of the show includes: Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” was created by RZA and Alex Tse. Both also serve as executive producers alongside Method Man and Brian Grazer