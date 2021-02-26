‘Wu Assassins’ Standalone Movie ‘Fistful of Vengeance’ Ordered at Netflix

“Wu Assassins” is continuing at Netflix with a standalone movie.

The film, titled “Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance,” will be 90 minutes and will bring back series stars Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao, and JuJu Chan Szeto. In addition, Pearl Thusi, Francesca Corney, Jason Tobin, and Rhatha Phongam will also star in the film.

According to an individual with knowledge of the series, the show could still potentially return for a second season or other another standalone story. The film is set to shoot in Thailand with production services provided by Living Films.

Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou, and Yalun Tu — all of whom were writers on Season 1 of the show — are writing the film. Roel Reiné, who directed multiple episodes of the show, will direct the film.

“Wu Assassins” was created by Tony Krantz and John Wirth. Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes and debut on Netflix in August 2019 to mostly positive reviews.

In the show, Kai Jin (Uwais), a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco, becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the “Wu Xing.” After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes the Wu Assassin, using his enhanced martial arts skills to recover supernatural powers from five modern day criminals threatening to use them to destroy the world.

“Fistful of Vengeance” is not the first time a Netflix series has gotten a standalone special treatment. The streamer previously gave the drama series “Sense8” a two-and-a-half hour finale special in 2018 after the series was canceled following its second season. More recently, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” aired an interactive finale special in 2020 following the show’s fourth and final season.