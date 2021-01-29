‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Among Three ABC Comedy Pilot Orders

ABC has picked up three comedy pilots for the 2021 pilot season.

Two of the pilots — a reboot of “The Wonder Years” and “Maggie” — are single-cams and will be produced by 20th Television. The third, an untitled multi-cam from Regina Hicks, is produced by ABC Signature.

The “Wonder Years” reboot was originally announced as being in development back in July. It will show how a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960s, made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too. The series hails from writer and executive producer Saladin Patterson with Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive producing. “Wonder Years” star Fred Savage will direct the pilot and executive produce. Neal Marlens, the original show’s creator, will serve as consultant.

“Maggie” is written by Maggie Mull and Justin Adler, with both also executive producing. Evan Hayes will also executive produce. In the show, a young woman tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess. It is based on the short film of the same name by Tim Curcio

Hicks is the writer and producer of the multi-cam project. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon will executive produce via JuVee Productions, with Larry Wilmore supervising and executive producing via Wilmore Films. The show follows three former sorority sisters who lost touch after college and reunite during a pivotal point in their lives. They realize sometimes it’s okay to crack and when you do, no one will be there for you like your friends.

The three comedy orders join two recently announced drama pilot pickups at ABC — “Queens” and “Epic.” It was announced in November that ABC had given a series pickup to an untitled multi-cam comedy starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer that hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Chris Lloyd and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran.