‘Wonder Girl’ DC Series Not Moving Forward at the CW

The CW’s “Wonder Girl,” based on the DC character created by Joëlle Jones, is no longer moving forward at the network. Greg Berlanti had been on board to executive produce.

“I was very proud of the script I wrote,” tweeted writer and executive producer Dailyn Rodriguez on Friday. “Wish I could’ve shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everyone’s enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me.”

The prospective one-hour drama centered on Latina Dreamer Yara Flor, born to an Amazonian warrior and Brazilian river god. Rodriguez previously served as showrunner on several seasons of USA Network’s “Queen of the South” and has worked on “The Night Shift,” “The Glade,” “Lie to Me,” “Ugly Betty,” and other series. Alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden had been set to produce for Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The CW has thus far placed several orders for the 2021-2022 TV season, including pilot orders for a live-action version of “Powerpuff Girls,” DC project “Naomi” from Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and an untitled religious dramedy from Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir. A reboot of USA Network’s “The 4400” has been picked up straight to series.