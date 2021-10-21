ABC Sets ‘Women of the Movement’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

ABC announced that “Women of the Movement,” the upcoming limited series based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, will premiere on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. The six-episode series will air in three parts for three consecutive weeks.

Adrienne Warren stars as Mamie, the mother of Emmett Till (Cedric Joe), who was brutally lynched in 1955 in the Jim Crow South. The series sees Mamie risk her life seeking justice for Emmett, keeping his name and murder in the news and igniting the Civil Rights movement. Tonya Pinkins plays Mamie’s mother Alma Carthan; Ray Fisher plays Gene Mobley, Mamie’s husband who was a father figure to Emmett; Glynn Turman plays Mose Wright, Mamie’s uncle; Chris Coy and Carter Jenkins play Emmett’s murderers J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, respectively, and Julia McDermott plays Carolyn Bryant, the white woman Emmett was falsely accused of sexually harassing.

“My son, he’s a good boy,” Mamie says to a group of reporters in a new teaser, which you can watch below. “He was taken in the middle of the night by white men. His name is Emmett Till.”

“Women of the Movement” is produced by Kapital Entertainment and created by Marissa Jo Cerar, who also serves as showrunner. Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon and Christopher Benson serve as consultants for the series. Along with Cerar, executive producers are Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment; Shawn Carter, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith for Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter for Westbrook; Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Group Inc.; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton for Middleton Media Group; David Clark; and Gina Prince-Bythewood. The first episode is written by Cerar and directed by Prince-Bythewood. Tina Mabry, Julie Dash and Kasi Lemmons also serve as directors.

