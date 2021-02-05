‘Woke’ Sets Anthony King as Showrunner on Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Anthony King has signed on as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2 of “Woke” at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively.

He takes over from Season 1 showrunner Jay Dyer. In his new role, King will work alongside series co-creators Marshall Todd and Keith Knight, with Knight’s life and art serving as the inspiration for the series.

“I am really excited to add Anthony to the team,” Knight said. “He’s written for some great shows, and consistently brings the funny every time. Together with my co-pilots Marshall and Mo, we are cooking up some really neat stuff for Season 2, and we’re looking forward to Anthony’s contributions.”

King previously co-created and executive produced “Robbie” for Comedy Central and has developed shows for CBS, HBO, TBS and AMC. He’s also written and produced for “Silicon Valley,” “Dead To Me,” “Search Party,” “Broad City,” “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” and the followup “Ten Years Later,” “Wrecked,” “Playing House” and “Best Friends Forever.”

He is repped by Mosaic.

“Woke” stars Lamorne Morris as Keef, a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting aflame to everything he’s already built.

The series combines live-action with animated sequences, with Keef seeing and hearing inanimate objects talking to him as he becomes more aware of racism in his everyday life. Along with Morris, “Woke” also stars T. Murph and Blake Anderson. Sasheer Zamata and Rose McIver guest star.

The show was developed by Todd and Knight. They also served as executive producers alongside Maurice “Mo” Marable, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature co-produce.