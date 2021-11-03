WME Promotes Sheri Linzell to Head of Scripted TV Business Affairs

Sheri Linzell has been promoted to head of scripted television business affairs at WME, Variety has learned.

“Sheri Linzell is an excellent executive in every sense – she’s personable, deeply thoughtful and a true teammate who commands the respect of her colleagues, our agent population, and buyer-side counterparts alike,” said Dan Limerick, chief operating officer of WME.

The promotion is effective immediately. Linzell was previously a business affairs executive for the scripted TV department. She will continue to provide strategic guidance on structuring and negotiating television and streaming deals on behalf of the agency’s clients, including the negotiation of licensing arrangements, talent deals and IP exploitation.

“Sheri’s understanding of the television business has been a vital asset for our clients, and she has played a deft hand in navigating the streaming landscape, with a laser-focused eye on how new business models can enhance our clients’ businesses,” said Paul Haas, partner and co-head of the literary content division of WME.

Linzell joined WME in 2015 from O’Melveny & Myers, where she was a member of the firm’s Entertainment, Sports and Media Group.

This is the latest executive moves at WME. In October, it was announced that the agency was restructuring its comedy representation group, with Mike Berkowitz and Allysa Mahler now co-leading the group. The group is now more focused on crossover opportunities for its comedy clients, across touring, TV, film, publishing and endorsements. Berkowitz joined WME from APA in 2018, coming in as a partner. Mahler first came to the talent agency in 2008 and was named a partner in 2020.