‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Sets Netflix Overall Deal

“The Witcher” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

Under the deal, Schmidt Hissrich will write and produce scripted series content and other creative projects for the streaming service.

“I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership,” Schmidt Hissrich said. “While my heart belongs to ‘The Witcher’ Franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”

She will continue as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer on “The Witcher” while developing new projects. The second season of “The Witcher” is due to drop on Netflix on Dec. 17. She is also an executive producer on the live-action prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” and the anime series “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.”

“Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches,” said Bela Bajaria, global head of TV for Netflix. “Lauren’s work on ‘The Witcher’ has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects.”

Prior to her work on “The Witcher,” Schmidt Hissrich was a co-executive producer on “The Defenders” miniseries for Marvel-Netflix as well as “Daredevil.” Her other credits include “Power” at Starz, “The West Wing,” “Do No Harm” and “Parenthood” at NBC, and “Private Practice” at ABC.

She is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.