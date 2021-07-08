Netflix’s ‘Witcher’ Prequel Series Casts Sophia Brown

The world of “The Witcher” keeps growing.

Netflix’s prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” has cast Sophia Brown as Éile, an elite warrior who is blessed with the voice of a goddess. She has left her clan and position as a queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Jodie Turner-Smith was originally cast in the role, but she had to exit the series in April due to scheduling conflicts.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of “The Witcher,” the prequel series “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

On Tuesday, “Blood Origin” also added “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Shang-Chi” star Michelle Yeoh to its cast as Scían, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. Also leading the cast is Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, who was born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king.

Brown’s previous credits include the TV series “Girl/Haji,” “The Capture,” “Marcella,” “I Am,” “Clique” and the film “Disobedience.”

Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner on “Blood Origin” with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.