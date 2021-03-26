‘Witcher: Blood Origin’ Prequel Series at Netflix Casts Laurence O’Fuarain

“The Witcher: Blood Origin,” the “Witcher” prequel series currently in the works at Netflix, has cast Laurence O’Fuarain in a lead role.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of “The Witcher,” “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

O’Fuarain will star as Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

O’Fuarain joins previously announced cast member Jodie Turner-Smith. His past credits include “Game of Thrones,” “Vikings,” “Into the Badlands,” “Red Rock,” and “Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope.” He is repped by He is represented by Lorraine Brennan Management, United Agents, and Luber Roklin Management.

“Blood Origin” will consist of six episodes. Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.