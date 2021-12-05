William Shatner’s Blue Origin Flight Will Be Featured in Amazon’s One-Hour Special ‘Shatner in Space’

William Shatner’s recent flight to space aboard a Blue Origin vessel will be explored in “Shatner in Space,” a one-hour special from Amazon Prime Video. The announcement was made by Shatner himself during one of the streamer’s Comic-Con Experience virtual panels on Sunday.

The special will premiere on Prime Video on Dec. 15 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Additional territories will receive the special in early 2022.

“Shatner in Space” documents the events before, during and after the “Star Trek” star’s flight to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-18, which occurred on Oct. 12. With that voyage, the “Star Trek” star became the oldest person to ever travel to space.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” Shatner said in a statement. “This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”

Shatner originated the role of James T. Kirk in the 1960’s original “Star Trek” series. The actor would go on to play the captain of the Starship Enterprise again in seven “Star Trek” movies, one of which he directed. Shatner currently is host and executive producer of “The UnXplained” on the History Channel.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now,” Shatner said in October ahead of his Blue Origin flight. “I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.”

“Shatner in Space” is produced by Amazon Studios, Blue Origin, Film 45, Jason Ehrlich Productions and Bright Spot Content.