Will Forte to Star in Drama Series in the Works at Peacock From ‘Fleabag’ Producers

Will Forte is attached to star in a drama series in development at Peacock from Harry and Jack Williams.

Titled “Expiration Date,” the series is described as a dark suburban soap about Robin (Forte), who, consumed by grief, finds a life insurance policy that covers suicide, provided that the individual doesn’t carry out the deed within one year. Content that his family will be provided for, Robin sets his expiration date and contemplates how he will spend his final year. It’s going to be a long twelve months.

The Williams will write and executive produce the project via Two Brothers Pictures, with Forte and Sarah Hammond also executive producing. Universal Television will produce.

“We are such big fans of Will Forte and are thrilled to be working with him on ‘Expiration Date,'” the Wiliams said. “It’s been wonderful collaborating with Peacock on this special show and we hope to bring it to audiences soon.”

The Williams previously executive produced the critically-acclaimed series “Fleabag” starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Their other credits include “Liar,” “The Missing,” and “Baptiste.” They are repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group, and Gang Tyre.

Forte was nominated for three Emmy Awards for his work on the comedy series “The Last Man on Earth,” on which he starred and also worked as a writer. He is also attached to star in and write a “MacGruber” series currently in the works at Peacock, based on the “SNL” character that he created during his time on the show. Forte’s feature credits include “Nebraska,” “Booksmart,” and “Rock of Ages.”

He is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

“Harry and Jack Williams are two of the best creative minds in the industry,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We are excited to develop this poignant and unpredictable drama with them and continue mining complex stories and characters. Having Will Forte in the lead role as well as a producing partner takes it to the next level.”