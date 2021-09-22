Whoopi Goldberg Inks Multi-Year Deal to Remain on ‘The View’ Through Season 28

Whoopi Goldberg is staying with “The View.”

Variety has confirmed with sources that the Oscar winner has signed a sizable new deal that will see her stay on the ABC daytime talk show through its 28th Season. Season 25 of “The View” recently debuted on Sept. 7.

Goldberg has been with “The View” since 2007, making her one of the longest-tenured co-hosts in the show’s history. She currently sits on the panel of co-hosts that includes Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.

ABC declined to comment.

Goldberg remains active as an actress in addition to hosting the series. Her recent credits include the miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” at Paramount Plus as well as the Epix series “Godfather of Harlem.” She was asked to reprise the role of Guinan from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in the second season of the Paramount Plus series “Star Trek: Picard” when Sir Patrick Stewart made a guest appearance on “The View” in January 2020.

Goldberg is repped by WME.

Most recently on “The View,” conservative co-host Meghan McCain exited the series after a four-year run. The show is currently trying out a rotation of guest hosts but no permanent replacement for McCain on the show’s panel has been named. Among the guest hosts are Meghan’s mother Cindy McCain, Condoleezza Rice, Carly Fiorina, Mia Love, Eboni K. Williams, and Cameran Eubanks.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Goldberg’s new deal.