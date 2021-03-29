‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 2 Set for May Premiere on Netflix

Just days after “Who Killed Sara?” premiered on Netflix, the streamer announced the show is officially renewed and the second season will launch May 19.

Additionally, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega have joined the cast for the second season.

“Who Killed Sara?” follows Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), who, after 18 years of incarceration, finally sets out to get revenge on the family he feels is responsible for the death of his sister, the titular Sara (Ximena Lamadrid). Through present-day storytelling and flashbacks to the time around the teenager’s death, more and more secrets of the Lazcano family get uncovered, but Alex finds himself more emotionally involved than he perhaps originally thought he would be, especially as he gets romantically involved with Elisa Lazcano (Carolina Miranda).

While Alex and the Lazcano children got some answers as to the patriarch’s twisted nature and criminal ways (and the audience got additional clarity on the matriarch’s crimes) in the first season, it ended with new questions being raised, as well. Specifically for Alex, there are questions about Sara’s own secrets that may make him wish he never set down this path.

The second season will also star Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones, with performances by Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Sofía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fátima Molina, Ela Velden, Novoa, Giménez Cacho, de la Vega and Litzy Domínguez among others. José Ignacio Valenzuela serves as writer, with Juan Uruchurtu for Perro Azul producing. Episodes are directed by David “Leche” Ruiz, Carlos Bolado and Poncho Pineda.