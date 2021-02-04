Wheelhouse Names Private Equity Exec Ann Berry as Chief Investment Officer

Wheelhouse, the firm founded by producer Brent Montgomery in partnership with Jimmy Kimmel, has brought on investment and private equity executive Ann Berry as its chief investment officer. Berry has been tapped to run Wheelhouse Partners, the company’s investment arm, with the aim of growing its tech and consumer portfolio.

Berry was most recently a partner and investment committee member at the private equity firm Cornell Capital LLC in New York, and spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs. Over the span of her career, she has negotiated, executed and managed over $1.5 billion in investments.

The London native and Harvard Business School grad has served on a number of corporate boards, such as Blue Mistral and Interline Brands, and is presently a director of PureStar. She has made early-stage investments in Drone Racing League and Element Inc. and has operational leadership experience in PE-backed companies.

“In Ann we have found our needle in the haystack, someone with deep investing and media expertise, and with experience running a business – that matters to founders,” said Montgomery. “Ann brings to Wheelhouse an affinity for invention and significant operational know-how, integral to our brand and a key draw for the entrepreneurs we will invest in.”

Wheelhouse Partners is part of the greater Wheelhouse brand, alongside content and production unit Wheelhouse Entertainment — which includes Kimmelot and has deals with Kevin Hart, Adam Levine and others — as well as marketing unit Wheelhouse Labs, influencer division Wheelhouse DNA and a series of private social clubs.

Wheelhouse Partners’ current investments include culinary community Food52, activewear brand Rhone, connected fitness company Hydrow, book club platform Literarti and non-alcoholic brewer Athletic Brewing Company.

“Brent’s track record of entrepreneurial success across multiple industries uniquely positions Wheelhouse to understand the holistic needs of high-growth organizations,” said Berry. “I am very excited to lead Wheelhouse Partners in delivering the full power of Wheelhouse’s business building, content creation and digital distribution engines to talented founders. The Wheelhouse team has already built an impressive portfolio and I’m looking forward to collaborating across our leadership to amplify our investing capabilities further.”