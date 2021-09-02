Amazon’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ Trailer: Rosamund Pike Travels the World With Magic and Monsters

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for “The Wheel of Time.”

The upcoming fantasy drama series is based on Robert Jordan’s book series of the same name and stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of a magical all-female organization who leads five young people on a journey around the world while trying to learn which one of them will fulfill the prophecy of the Dragon Reborn.

In the trailer, the magical characters travel around the world in a variety of high fantasy settings, blasting spells and fighting off evil monsters.

The cast also includes Josha Stradowski in the role of Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon and Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere.

The original book series was made up of 15 novels published between 1990 and 2013. Jordan died in 2007 while working on the 12th book, and left behind notes intended to help someone else finish the series. Brandon Sanderson took up the role, and now serves as a consulting producer on the Amazon series.

“The Wheel of Time” is adapted by showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage will executive produce for Red Eagle Entertainment, along with Mike Weber and Ted Field for Radar Pictures. Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Pike serves as producer and Jordan’s wife, Harriet McDougal, is a consulting producer along with Sanderson. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The first three episodes of season one will premiere together on Friday, November 19, with new episodes available each Friday following. The season finale will air on December 24.

Watch the trailer below.