‘The Wheel of Time’ to Debut on Amazon Prime Video in November (Comic-Con Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that upcoming fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” will debut in November.

The series is adapted from Robert Jordan’s book series of the same name and stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of a magical all-female organization who leads five young people on a journey around the world while trying to learn which one of them will fulfill the prophecy of the Dragon Reborn.

Sony Pictures Television produces with Amazon Studios; Rafe Judkins serves as showrunner. See a new poster below.

DATES

Paramount Plus announced a premiere date of Sept. 16 for adult animated series “The Harper House.” The comedy will follow a small town Arkansas family displaced to their spooky, inherited Victorian home after the mother and breadwinner loses her job. The home is a major fixer-upper, and the trailer sees members of the family happen upon hissing creatures in the basement and a dead woman in bed next to her sex toys. Starring Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee and Ryan Flynn, “The Harper House” is executive produced by Katie Krentz and Brad Neely, who is also the creator. Brian Sheesley serves as supervising director. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon also shared never-before-seen footage from “Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time,” an anime film to premiere on the platform Aug. 13 after its Japanese theatrical release in March of this year. This is the fourth and final in the “Evangelion” series. Watch the new footage below.

IMDb TV shared a sneak peek of a “Leverage: Redemption” episode that will stream this fall. The episode, which guest stars LeVar Burton as a librarian, is the directorial debut of actress Beth Riesgraf, who stars in the show as Parker. Watch the sneak peek below.