WeWork Series at Apple Adds America Ferrera to Cast

America Ferrera has been cast in the Apple series “WeCrashed,” which tells the story of the rise and fall of WeWork, Variety has learned.

Ferrera joins previously announced cast members Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, and Kyle Marvin. The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. It is described as following the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

Ferrera will play the role of Elishia Kennedy, a brilliant young entrepreneur seduced into joining WeWork whose life is turned upside down as a result.

On television, Ferrera is known for her starring roles in the ABC series “Ugly Betty” and the NBC series “Superstore.” On the film side, she has starred in projects like “Real Women Have Curves,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” films, and the “How to Train Your Dragon” films.

She is repped by CAA, B. Company and Peikoff Mahan.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce “WeCrashed” in addition to serving as co-showrunners. Eisenberg previously co-created the hit Apple series “Little America,” on which he was also the showrunner. It was announced last year that Eisenberg had signed an overall deal with the streamer. Both Leto and Hathaway will executive produce in addition to starring. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct “WeCrashed” in addition to executive producing. Charlie Gogolak and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers along with Emma Ludbrook via her and Leto’s Paradox production company. Apple Studios will produce, with Wondery executive producing.