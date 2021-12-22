New Looks at ‘Westworld,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Barry’ Unveiled in HBO Max 2022 Sizzle Reel

HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows coming in 2022 in a new sizzle reel.

Some of the shows included in the short video include the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker,” Season 4 of “Westworld,” Season 3 of “Barry,” Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant,” Season 2 of “Euphoria,” the “Harry Potter” reunion special and much more.

Due to production delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans haven’t seen some of these shows in years. No release dates are given, but HBO Max promises that the titles will hit the streaming service some time in 2022.

The rest of the shows that debuted in the sizzle reel include: “The Gilded Age,” starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon in 1880s New York City; an adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife;” the Watergate series called “The White House Plumbers;” crime drama “We Own This City” starring Jon Bernthal; Season 3 of “A Black Lady Sketch Show;” the final season of “His Dark Materials;” new episode of “The Nevers;” Season 3 of “The Righteous Gemstones;” Season 2 of the “Gossip Girl” reboot; the “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff “Original Sin;” and a Julia Child series titled “Julia.”

Also featured are the comic book adaptation “DMZ” starring Rosario Dawson; Season 2 of “Hacks;” crime drama “Love & Death” starring Elizabeth Olsen; the real-life murder mystery “The Staircase” starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette; the pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death” starring Taika Waitit as Blackbear; a new season of “Sesame Street,” the animated series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai;” Season 2 of “Raised by Wolves;” and Season 3 of “Legendary.”

Major 2021 films like “Free Guy,” “F9” and “The Last Duel” will hit HBO Max next year, including new releases like “The Father of the Bride” remake, “Kimi,” “The Fallout,” “Scoob: Holiday Hunt,” “House Party” and “Moonshot.”

Watch the trailer below.