New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Stars in ‘Cardboard City,’ Snapped Up By Jetpack Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Global kids and family content distributor Jetpack Distribution has acquired worldwide rights for New Zealand-based Vinewood Animation’s series “Welcome to Cardboard City.”

Guest stars on the show have included Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Ian Brown of The Stone Roses. The series won best children’s television show at the 2019 New Zealand Television Awards.

The deal includes seasons 1 and 2 (each 10 x 5 minutes) and the nine-minute special titled “Fire in Cardboard City.” The comedy animated series targets children aged six plus and their families.

The series is an action-packed animation, literally made out of cardboard. The show is produced through a combination of 3D animation and motion capture. Each season consists of two story arcs spread over five episodes, all with cliffhanger endings.

The series has aired on TVNZ in New Zealand, where it was a ratings winner, and the special has been bought by various networks across Europe including HBO Europe, NBC Universal, YLE and RTP.

“Welcome to Cardboard City” is based on the short film “Fire in Cardboard City,” which has won awards at film festivals around the world including Tribeca, LA Shorts, Naples, San Diego and Berlin.

Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner said: “’Welcome to Cardboard City’ is such an innovative and hilarious concept, we were pretty hooked from the start. The series and special has received global critical acclaim, incredible recognition through awards and festivals and an almost cult following. And it’s easy to see why. Comedy animation is hugely important for the world’s kids and their families right now. I want everyone to see this show.”

Co-creator Phil Brough said: “Matthew and I were sitting around one day thinking about what the hardest job in the world would be. We came up with a firefighter in a city made of cardboard. We wrote the script for ‘Fire In Cardboard City’ that night. The next day I sat down to animate it. A mere five years later, I finished. Much to our surprise, people loved it. The short film travelled the world, won dozens of awards and spun off into the TV series ‘Welcome to Cardboard City.’ Amazingly we still love doing it and can’t wait to make more.”