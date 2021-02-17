Wednesday Addams Live-Action Series Set at Netflix With Tim Burton Directing

A Wednesday Addams live-action series has been ordered at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The project was first reported as being in development back in October, though no network or streamer was attached at that time. Netflix has given the coming-of-age series an eight episode order.

Based on the character originally created by Charles Addams, “Wednesday” is a young adult TV series described as a a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Al Gough and Miles Millar created the series and will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Tim Burton is onboard to direct and executive produce. Other executive producers are Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman. Mittman, Berman, and Miserocchi all executive produced the 2019 animated “Addams Family” movie, while Glickman is an executive producer on the upcoming sequel. MGM/UA Television will produce.

Wednesday has been portrayed onscreen numerous times over the years, with Lisa Loring originally starring as the character in the 1960s “Addams Family” TV series. Christina Ricci also famously played the character in two “Addams Family” features in the 1990s. Chloë Grace Moretz voices Wednesday in the animated films.

The show marks one of the few television projects of Burton’s career. His previous TV work includes directing episodes of shows like “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” while he was also an executive producer on the animated series version of “Beetlejuice.” He is best known for his film work, helming critically-acclaimed features like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman” and “Batman Returns,” “Ed Wood,” and “Mars Attacks.”

He is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

In addition to creating AMC’s “Into the Badlands,” Gough and Millar served as showrunners and executive producers on the series during its three season run. The duo’s other credits include “Smallville” and “The Shannara Chronicles,” the latter of which they also created.

They are repped by WME.