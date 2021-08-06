Wednesday Addams Series at Netflix Casts Luis Guzmán as Gomez

Luis Guzmán will play Gomez Addams in the “Wednesday” series at Netflix, Variety has learned.

It was previously announced that Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams in the series, which was originally ordered to series at the streamer back in February. It is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Guzmán will appear in a guest starring role as Gomez, the patriarch of the Addams family. Actors who have previously played a live-action version of the iconic character include Raul Julia, John Astin, and Tim Curry, among others. Most recently, Oscar Isaac voiced the character in the animated “Addams Family” film that was released in 2019.

Guzmán is a veteran actor known for his roles in films like “Traffic,” “Carlito’s Way,” and “The Taking of Pelham 123.” He has appeared in multiple Paul Thomas Anderson films as well — “Boogie Nights,” “Punch Drunk Love,” and “Magnolia.” On television, he recently starred in the CBS medical drama “Code Black” and has appeared on shows like “Oz,” “Shameless,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and “Narcos” among many others.

He is repped by Gersh.

“Wednesday” has received an eight-episode order. Al Gough and Miles Millar created the series and will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Tim Burton is onboard to direct and executive produce. Other executive producers are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman. Mittman, Berman, and Miserocchi all executive produced the 2019 animated “Addams Family” movie, while Glickman is an executive producer on the upcoming sequel. MGM Television will produce.