‘Weakest Link’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC’s revival of “The Weakest Link” has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC.

NBC has ordered 13 more episodes, with production set to begin later this year. Jane Lynch will return to host the series, which sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the “Weakest Link” remaining.

“Audiences have clearly embraced this smart, fun and completely addicting show, and it’s been a great addition to the NBC lineup,” said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Jane, our friends at BBC Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio and everyone who has been instrumental in keeping the DNA of the original format intact while simultaneously adding new flourishes that make it as relevant and popular as ever.”

“The Weakest Link” is a British import based on the iconic quiz show format distributed by BBC Studios. The American version is co-produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Ryan O’Dowd serves as executive producer for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, serves in the same role and is also showrunner. Lynch also executive produces.

“I’m thrilled that ‘Weakest Link’ will return for another season,” Lynch said. “It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions. I also look forward to challenging the brain power of our players while baiting them to turn against one another for the chance to win some life-changing cash. And, of course, for my own enjoyment, and not to mention the opportunity to say ‘You are the weakest link. Goodbye.’ several times an episode.”

The massively successful “Weakest Link” format distributed by BBC Studios has been produced in 46 territories around the globe, with more than 1,500 episodes having aired in the UK alone.

“As the fastest and fiercest game show on TV, ‘Weakest Link’ has been immortalized in pop culture,” said Valerie Bruce, general manager of BBC Studios’ Los Angeles Productions. “The format has proven longevity, attracting global audiences for the past two decades and we’re thrilled to celebrate its latest success in the U.S. Our Los Angeles production arm is excited to partner with NBC on a second season of the series with Jane Lynch, whose quick wit, humor and shrewdness are captivating.”