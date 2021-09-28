David Simon, George Pelecanos HBO Series ‘We Own This City’ Halts Production Due to COVID

Production on David Simon and George Pelecanos’ new HBO series, “We Own This City,” has been temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 case onset, Variety has learned.

“Production will be paused on ‘We Own The City’ this week due to a COVID event and is scheduled to resume with the usual shooting cadence next week,” HBO said in a statement to Variety.

“We Own This City” is currently shooting in Baltimore, Maryland. It is based on the book of the same name by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. The six-hour limited series chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. The plainclothes unit went completely rogue and began hunting and robbing citizens and drug dealers alike as decades of a relentless drug war and mass incarceration in Baltimore spun wildly out of control.

Simon and Pelecanos are writers and executive producers on “We Own This City” along with Ed Burns. All three worked together on HBO’s “The Wire,” which was created by Simon. Bill Zorzi is writer and co-executive producer, with Dwight Watkins also writing. Nina K. Noble will executive produce along with Kary Antholis and Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also directs.

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, and Jamie Hector are among those starring in the show along with Thaddeus Street, Tray Chaney, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, and Chris Clanton. Hector, Chaney, Crawford, Corbett, and Clanton all previously appeared on “The Wire.”

Ever since production restarted with new COVID protocols in place, multiple series have been forced to suspend production at different times. Other recent examples include Hulu’s “Woke,” HBO’s “Westworld,” and Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”