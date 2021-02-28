How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes Online

The bicoastal 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and the Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room in New York City.

For those without cable, the three-hour ceremony will also be available on The Roku Channel, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV for paying subscribers, although many services are offering free trials for newcomers. The show will also be available to stream the following day on NBC’s Peacock.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions have also partnered with Twitter for the official preshow, “HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live,” which will air on the Golden Globes account and website the day of starting at 3:30 p.m. PT. E! will also kick off its coverage of the event beginning at 1 p.m. PT with “Countdown to Live From E! at the Golden Globes.”

Co-hosted by Tina Fey from New York City and Amy Poehler from Los Angeles, who are reuniting to helm the ceremony for the first time since 2015, this year’s iteration will mark the first time the Golden Globes will be broadcast from multiple locations. While the night’s winners are set to accept their awards virtually, with the HFPA emphasizing it wants nominees to limit gatherings, presenters will appear at the location of their choosing.

Presenters include Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, “Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar” duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger. Satchel and Jackson Lee, children of filmmaker Spike Lee and producer-philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee, will serve as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

This year’s nominations are led by streaming giant Netflix, which garnered 42 noms and whose films “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and series “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” dominated the field.