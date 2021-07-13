How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Nominations

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, honoring the best performers and TV shows from the past year, will be revealed on Tuesday.

The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) will announce the nominees alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The announcement will start at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET, and be available to stream on the Emmys website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. To qualify for this year’s Emmy Awards, shows had to have aired between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still apparent when looking at this year’s Emmy Awards. For one, delays in production and scheduling complications contributed to a diminishing number of entries submitted by networks. Variety reported last month that the total number of shows submitted for the awards show took a substantial dip from last year. The drama series race dropped from 197 to 133 titles, the comedy series field plunged from 111 to 68 contenders, and the limited series/anthology category slipped from 41 to 37 entries. The TV movie category, on the other hand, increased from last year’s 28 to 41.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has been recognizing excellence in American primetime TV programming since 1949. The Television Academy is comprised of more than 25,000 members that serve 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, and various artisans and executives.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus.