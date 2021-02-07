What to Watch on Cable and Streaming Instead of the Super Bowl

Not even remotely interested in seeing Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or The Weeknd do their thing at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium?

We’ve got you. Instead of watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs go helmet-to-helmet for a shiny Vince Lombardi, head to these platforms and channels to get your Sunday evening fix of series and flicks.

All showtimes listed below are in Eastern Standard Time.

Streaming Alternatives

Netflix

Shows: “Kid Cosmic,” “Firefly Lane,” “Hache” (Season 2), “Invisible City,” “The Sinner” (Season 3)

Films: “The Bank Job,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Zathura: A Space Adventure,” “Shutter Island,” “The Patriot,” “Little Big Women,” “Space Sweepers,” “Strip Down, Rise Up,” “The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity”

Amazon Prime

Shows: “Little Coincidences,” “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?,” “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” “The White Princess” (Season 1), “Billions” (Seasons 1-3), “Black in Latin America” (Season 1), “Finding Your Roots” (Season 1)

Films: “Kiki,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Coming to America,” “Burn Motherfucker, Burn!,” “Antz,” “The Prestige,” “Moulin Rouge,” “The Ides of March,” “There’s Something About Mary”

HBO Max

Shows: “Haute Dog,” “Tacoma FD” (Season 2)

Films: “Love & Basketball,” “The Graduate,” “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Lars And The Real Girl,” “Life of Pi,” “We Bare Bears: The Movie,” “Aquaman,” “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory,” “Earwig and the Witch,” “The Goonies,” “Training Day,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “Sunshine Cleaning,” Sling Blade,” “Selena,” “Presumed Innocent,” “Backdraft.” Plus: The “Austin Powers” trilogy, the “Batman” motion picture anthology, the “Matrix” trilogy, the “Saw” saga

Hulu

Shows: “Framing Britney Spears,” “The UnXplained with William Shatner,” “Modern Family” (Seasons 1-11), “Ancient Aliens” (Season 16), “Married At First Sight” (Season 10)

Films: “Possessor,” “Peter Pan,” “The Rainmaker,” “Sideways,” “Mars Attacks!,” “Shirley Valentine,” “The Patsy,” “Witness,” “You’ve Got Mail,” “The Prince of Tides,” “District 9,” “9 to 5,” “Annie Hall,” “Greenberg”

Disney Plus

Shows: “Disney My Music Story: YOSHIKI”

Peacock

Movies: “Erin Brockovich,” “Good Hair,” “Flashdance,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Southern Baptist Sissies,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Kick-Ass,” “The Prince of Egypt,” “The Road to El Dorado,” “The Great & The Small,” “The Little Stranger,” “The Merry Gentleman,” “The Big Lebowski,” “The Best Man Holiday,” “Seabiscuit,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Chicken Run,” “Apollo 13”

Cable Alternatives

ABC: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m.)

NBC Sports: “Six Nations Rugby” (6-8 p.m.)

PBS: “Miss Scarlet and The Duke” (8-9 p.m.), “All Creatures Great and Small” (9-10 p.m.)

The CW: “Batwoman” (8-9 p.m.), “Charmed” (9-10 p.m.)

Telemundo: “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (7-9 p.m.)

AMC: “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” (4:15-8 p.m.), “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (8-11:15 p.m.)

Animal Planet: “Puppy Bowl XVII” (6-9 p.m.)

BBC America: “Jumanji” (5:30-8 p.m.)

BET: “Law Abiding Citizen” (7-10 p.m.)

Cartoon Network: “The Amazing World of Gumball,” multiple episodes, (6-8 p.m.)

CNN: “First Ladies” documentary episodes about Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, (6:30-10 p.m.)

Comedy Central: “Schitt’s Creek,” multiple episodes, (6:30-10:30 p.m.)

Disney Channel: “Descendants 2” (5:55-8 p.m.), “Descendants 3” (8-10 p.m.)

E!: “Saved by the Bell,” multiple episodes, (6-10 p.m.)

ESPN: “Australian Open” (7 p.m.-3 a.m.)

ESPN2: “HBCU Football: Our Time” (6-8 p.m.)

Freeform: “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1” (6-8:40 p.m.), “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2” (8:40-11:55 p.m.)

FUSE: “Everybody Hates Chris,” multiple episodes, (6-8 p.m.)

FX: “The Boss Baby” (6-8 p.m.), “Sing” (8-10:30 p.m.)

Hallmark: “The Golden Girls,” multiple episodes, (6-10 p.m.)

IFC: “Starsky & Hutch” (6:30-8:45 p.m.)

Lifetime: “Sister Act” (8-10 p.m.)

Sundance: “Ghostbusters” (8-10:30 p.m.)

TBS: “A Star is Born” (7-10 p.m.)

TCM: “The Fortune Cookie” (8-10:15 p.m.)

TLC: “Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl” (4-7 p.m.)

TNT: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (6-9 p.m.)

Flix: “The Untouchables” (8-10 p.m.)

HBO Signature: “Up in the Air” (7:10-9 p.m.)

Showtime Women: “The Hours” (7-10 p.m.)

Starz Encore: “The Vow” (4:41-6:27 p.m.), “Taken” (6:27-8 p.m.), “Public Enemies” (8-10:24 p.m.)