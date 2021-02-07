How to Watch the 2021 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LV starts at 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, for football’s — and television’s — biggest event of the year.

Festivities will kick off with country star Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan singing the National Anthem, while H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful.” Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman will join the pregame ceremonies and recite an original poem that recognizes three honorary Super Bowl captains: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, Tampa Bay nurse Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin.

The Weeknd will headline the halftime show as the first-ever Canadian solo performer. At a recent press conference, he did not give away too many details. Given the violent thematics of smash album “After Hours,” he did note the performance will be family friendly.

With or without cable, you’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl. Pre-game coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports, which is available for free across digital platforms and services. On-site reporting is on-going throughout the week.

CBS will broadcast the game, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo announcing. It is typically the most-watched broadcast of the year. You can also stream the game on CBS Sports’ website or app on your phone or TV-connected devices. CBS All Access, CBS Interactive’s streaming service, is available on Amazon Fire TV or Kindle, Android devices, Apple devices, Roku, LG TV, Samsung TV, Portal TV, Vizio TV, Xfinity Flex, Xbox and PlayStation.