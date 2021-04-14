‘Warrior’ Renewed for Season 3, Moves to HBO Max

“Warrior” has been renewed for Season 3, with the show moving from Cinemax to HBO Max, Variety has learned.

The first season of the show aired in 2019, with the second having debuted in October 2020. The series is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. It is set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century.

The cast includes: Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham , Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung.

“’Warrior’ introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max. “We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max.”

“Warrior” was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper under his Tropper Ink Productions banner. Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow, and Andrew Schneider also executive produce via Perfect Storm Entertainment alongside Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey also executive produce, with Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard co-executive producing.

“Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when ‘Warrior’ was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans,” Shannon Lee said. “Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”