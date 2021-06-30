WarnerMedia Wraps Upfront, Claiming Solid Results but Offering Scant Detail

WarnerMedia said it posted a solid upfront, but, like its rivals this year, offered little evidence of whether it had notched volume gains in a market where advertisers were forced to capitulate to significant hikes in the rates they pay to reach large groups of viewers.

In a statement, the AT&T-owned company said it had completed “the most successful Upfront marketplace in the company’s history,” in terms of securing advance ad commitments. But it released no detail about how much advertisers earmarked for linear TV or streaming. Ad buyers have suggested marketers are moving their dollars out of traditional TV and into new streaming video outlets like Warner’s HBO Max, which has commanded significant rates but also offers ad units that cost much less than they might on traditional television.

More to come…