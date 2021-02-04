WarnerMedia Strikes First-Look Deal with ‘Impractical Jokers’ Stars

“Impractical Jokers” stars Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, otherwise known as comedy troupe The Tenderloins, have inked a first-look deal with WarnerMedia to develop and produce scripted and unscripted originals for TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max.

“From the very first dinner I had with Joe, James, Brian and Sal, I knew I loved spending time with them, and that our audiences would as well,” said TBS, TNT and truTV general manager Brett Weitz. “And here we are, greenlighting a tenth season. We’re proud to be the home, where the guys can continue to flex their creative muscles, continue to evolve their comedy and build new IP that we can introduce into the larger WarnerMedia family.”

“Impractical Jokers,” which has been renewed for a tenth season on truTV ahead of its ninth season premiere Thursday, is a top unscripted performer on cable.

“The guys had a hit movie and three wildly successful shows with ‘Impractical Jokers,’ ‘Dinner Party’ and ‘Misery Index’… and that was all in 2020 alone,” said Corie Henson, the head of unscripted development at TNT, TBS and truTV. “They are prolific and have a ton of ideas about how to turn more hits into an even bigger brand. We have three networks, so we’re going to get out of their way, and give them the support and the biggest platform to do just that.”

That franchise thus far includes truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” “Impractical Jokers: After Party,” and “Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party,” TBS’ “The Misery Index” and HBO Max’s “Impractical Jokers: The Movie.”

“For over a decade, truTV has been our home and we couldn’t be happier to continue crashing on the company couch,” said The Tenderloins. “We absolutely love making ‘Impractical Jokers’ and a big part of that is the support that WarnerMedia gives to us and our crazy ideas. To continue making ‘Jokers’ while being given the opportunity to develop and produce other content for our beloved fans is a dream come true. That’s not hyperbole. We’re grateful and excited to an insane degree.”