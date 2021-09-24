WarnerMedia Opens New Hub in Singapore, Eyeing Launch of HBO Max in Asia

WarnerMedia has opened a new regional hub for Asia, excluding China and Japan, which officially opened on Friday and will be a stepping stone to launching HBO Max in its first Asian markets in the future.

The opening signals the full integration of WarnerMedia’s business in the region that includes Warner Bros., HBO and Turner brands.

“More than just a new workspace, [our new flagship office] brings together the most incredible parts of our diverse business — from ‘Harry Potter’s’ Wizarding World to Looney Tunes, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ — under one roof for the first time,” said Clement Schwebig, managing director of WarnerMedia for India, Southeast Asia and Korea. “Here in Singapore, we have long supported a sizeable ecosystem for the entertainment, broadcast, production and licensing industries. From our new Singapore hub, we will continue with our ambitious plans for the region.”

The company expects to substantially increase additional roles in Singapore in the coming years, including those in the technology field as the company focuses more on its direct-to-consumer streaming business.

That push will be led by Amit Malhotra, HBO Max’s managing director for Southeast Asia, India and Korea, who said:

“As we get ready to launch HBO Max in our first Asian markets, we’ll build on WarnerMedia’s legacy of incredible stories and introduce a brand-new streaming experience for our fans in the region. Our new office space in Singapore as a regional HQ will be the perfect backdrop for the innovative work to be done in the lead up to our launch.”

Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo and Chief Executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore Lew Chuen Hong toured the office on Friday. They were joined by Singaporean filmmakers Eric Khoo (HBO’s “Folklore,” “Food Lore” and “Invisible Stories”) and Ler Jiyuan (“Invisible Stories) for an opening ceremony.

Hong said: “We are excited that Singapore is home to WarnerMedia’s new Asian Hub. There is tremendous potential in this region, and the new Hub signals the central role that Singapore plays in WarnerMedia’s expansion plans. Wonderful opportunities will be created for our media talents and the broader ecosystem, both in Singapore and in Asia.”

The office occupies 40,000 square feet across two floors at Solaris in Fusionopolis, Singapore’s media and tech business park, and was designed by Singaporean firm ID21.