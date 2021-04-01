HBO Sets ‘Pray, Obey, Kill’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

“Pray, Obey, Kill,” a five-part docuseries about a complex murder in a remote Swedish village, will premiere April 12 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Coming from investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson and director Henrik Georgsson, the show is launching with two back-to-back episodes that explore the 2004 murder of a young Pentecostal pastor’s wife.

Through interviews with journalists, police investigators and members of the Pentecostal sect who have never before discussed the psychological and physical abuse they suffered, the docuseries will re-examine the mysterious actions of the sect leader, who held great power over the congregation and unveil a tale of a scandalous love triangle, as well as details of another suspicious death from years earlier.

“Throughout our work with the documentary, abuse of power has become the central theme — both within the Knutby sect and in the Swedish justice system,” Johnson said.

“To me, the case and what really happened in Knutby is all about abuse of power — something I find extremely provocative,” Berg added

“Pray, Obey, Kill” is produced by Ruth Reid and executive produced by Berg, Johnson, Martina Iacobaeus, Hanne Palmquist, Hanka Kastelicova and Anthony Root.

Also in today’s TV news roundup, WarnerMedia has named Asif Sadiq to the newly created role of senior vice president, equity and inclusion, international. Sadiq will be based in London, working to implement a comprehensive strategy to address all aspects of diversity across WarnerMedia’s workforce, programs, content, suppliers and community alongside the rest of the equity and inclusion team. Before landing the role at WarnerMedia, Sadiq had a long career in the diversity and inclusion space and was honored with an MBE by the Queen in 2017.

More to come…