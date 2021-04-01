WarnerMedia Appoints Asif Sadiq to Senior Equity & Inclusion Role

WarnerMedia has named Asif Sadiq to the newly created role of senior vice president, equity and inclusion, international.

Sadiq will be based in London, working to implement a comprehensive strategy to address all aspects of diversity across WarnerMedia’s workforce, programs, content, suppliers and community alongside the rest of the equity and inclusion team.

“Asif’s proven track record and innovation around equity and inclusion makes him the ideal choice as we continue to build on WarnerMedia’s global strategy towards an equitable and inclusive company,” said Christy Haubegger, executive vice president, communications and chief inclusion officer. “We know his experience and knowledge will aid us greatly in our efforts to advance business growth through an inclusive workforce and content that reflects the global audience we serve.”

Sadiq will report to Haubegger and work closely with Gerhard Zeiler, head of WarnerMedia International, and the global leadership team.

“I am looking forward to joining Christy and the WarnerMedia Equity and Inclusion team,” Sadiq said. “We have a clear mission ahead of us and I welcome the opportunity to be part of a lasting effort to drive innovation through inclusion across WarnerMedia and its brands.”

Before landing the role at WarnerMedia, Sadiq had a long career in the diversity and inclusion space, holding senior executive roles at Adidas, The Telegraph Media Group, EY Financial Services and the City of London Police. Hive Learning named him one of the most influential global D&I leaders, and CIPD put him on their Top 20 Power List.

Additionally, Sadiq took home the Head of Diversity Award at the European Diversity Awards, was granted the freedom of the City of London in 2016 and was honored with an MBE by the Queen in 2017.