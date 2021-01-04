Disney Plus Unveils ‘WandaVision’ TV Spot, Releases Original Theme Song

Rejoice, Marvel fans!

Disney Plus unveiled a TV spot teasing its long-awaited superhero series “WandaVision.” The clip introduces an original theme song written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), who wrote unique tunes for a series that spans from the 1950s to the early 2000s.

“‘WandaVision’ is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project,” said Lopez. “When the director, Matt Shakmn — an old friend from my college days — pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.”

Anderson-Lopez added, “I grew up in the ’80s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long. Episodes from ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘Brady Bunch’ and ‘Family Ties’ shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true.”

“WandaVision,” the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney Plus, will mark the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, respectively, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 1950s-inspired series will see the two superheroes attempting to live a simple life in the suburbs, until they realize that the setting is not entirely what it seems. Other cast members include Kathryn Hahn and Marvel alums Randall Park and Kat Dennings. Matt Shakman directed the series, and Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

The nine-episode series will premiere on Disney Plus on Jan. 15, followed by weekly episodes. Watch the clip below.