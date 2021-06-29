Global Drama Curator Walter Presents Launches in Latin America Through Streaming Service CiND!E (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Series Network is set to launch its international drama VOD offering Walter Presents on DMD’s Latin American streaming service CiND!E.

The steaming service, which offers a curated selection of the world’s best non-English language scripted content, was first launched on Channel 4 five years ago by co-founders Walter Iuzzolino, Jason Thorp and Jo McGrath. It is currently available in nine territories internationally, including in the U.S., on PBS, and Russia.

Now, Walter Presents has teamed up with DMD, a global distributor of independent content whose TVOD and EST movie service is available to more than 36 million homes in Latin America, to offer non-English language content to those audiences via its streaming service CiND!E.

Walter Presents will launch as a content pillar on CiND!E , which is currently available in markets including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil, on July 15.

Among the 150 hours of international drama on offer are “Mother is Wrong,” a French psychological drama; Dutch crime thriller “The Adulterer”; and true life-inspired “Amsterdam Vice.”

“It has been a long-term goal of mine to launch in Latin America and to do so with a company as well-regarded as DMD means that our collection of distinguished content will reach audiences far and wide,” said Iuzzolini, who curates Walter Presents. “With its cultural heritage and long-standing appreciation for rich visual content, I am excited for Latin American audiences to discover our high-quality and award-winning series.”

Maurice van Sabben, DMD’s chief content officer, added: “Several years ago we successfully launched our independent film service across Latin America working with all the major platforms in the region, and we have brought great award-winning movies such as ‘Parasite’ and ‘Portrait of Lady on Fire’ to millions of people. We have been admirers of Walter Presents and believe that audiences across Latin America will embrace its high-quality and award-winning series.”