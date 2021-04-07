Walter Olkewicz, Actor in ‘Twin Peaks,’ Dies at 72

Walter Olkewicz, who played the bartender Jacques Renault on “Twin Peaks,” died Tuesday in Reseda. He was 72.

His son, screenwriter Zak Olkewicz, confirmed his death. He had been struggling with health issues for the past 20 years.

The character actor also played oil refinery worker Dougie Boudreau on the first four seasons of “Grace Under Fire” and a mafia lawyer in Joel Schumacher’s “The Client.”

On David Lynch’s groundbreaking “Twin Peaks” series, he played Jacques the French-Canadian card dealer at One Eyed Jacks and bartender on the first season of the ABC series. A drug runner who is arrested for the murder of Laura Palmer, Jacques is suffocated in the hospital by Laura Palmer’s father after he is shot during the arrest.

He returned for “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” “Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces” and again for the Showtime reboot as Jean-Michel, although by then he was no longer able to stand.

His other appearances included a role as Nick the cable guy on the “Seinfeld” episode “The Cadillac” and a character named Bubba on Dolly Parton’s ABC variety show.

Olkewicz starred as Marko opposite Jeff Conaway on CBS’ “Wizards and Warriors” and appeared on NBC’s “Partners in Crime” in 1984, playing opposite Lynda Carter and Loni Anderson. He also played Tiny McGee on “Who’s the Boss” and Walter Plimp on NBC’s “Night Court.”

He made his screen debut in “Futureworld” and went on to appear in films including Steven Spielberg’s “1941,” “The Big Picture,” “Stuart Saves His Family” and “Par 6.”

He is survived by his son and two grandchildren.